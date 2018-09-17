Things finally come together for West Ham

West Ham made a woeful start to their Premier League campaign this season, losing all four of their opening league outings.

However, within those defeats, there were signs that better performances and results were on the horizon. On Sunday, the Hammers got both, as Manuel Pellegrini’s side recorded a surprising 3-1 win at lacklustre Everton.

In truth, the Toffees are injury-plagued and produced a woeful display at Goodison Park. However, that should take nothing away from the Hammers display.

Attacking trio were particularly impressive

The Hammers front three of Marko Arnautovic, Andrey Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson were a constant threat to an inexperienced Everton backline. While afforded acres of space the trio produced an impressive display.

Arnautovic has become increasingly impressive since a switch to the centre-forward role for the Hammers last season. The Austrian international was a constant menace to Everton’s defence, scoring a goal and creating another for Yarmolenko.

Yarmolenko was starting his first Premier League game for the Irons. The Ukrainian marked the event with a brace and a superb performance. His goals on Merseyside could be the turning point for the Hammers season.

Anderson has impressed in flashes so far for West Ham. However, he gave Everton full-back Jonjo Kenny the run around for much of Sunday’s game.

Style of play now paying off

West Ham have produced some scintillating football in their previous league games this season. However, they had absolutely no points to show for it. It all came together for the Irons against the bewildered Toffees, though.

The front three were superb, but so were the central midfield three of Mark Noble, Pedro Obiang and especially Declan Rice. They were the foundations of the easy on the eye football that Pellegrini’s side produced.

Looking to move up the table

West Ham will now be looking to move up the table. The victory on Merseyside moved them off the bottom of the Premier League and up to 16th position.

The Hammers have the players to be pushing for a top ten finish at least this season, so 16th is not a great position. Their hopes of pushing further up the top-flight table in the near future rest on a home game with league leaders Chelsea next time out.

The London blues will certainly not be as easy an opponent as the Merseyside blues. However, the Hammers are likely to head into next weekend’s game in high spirits, having picked up a superb away win.

What are realistic expectations for West Ham this season?