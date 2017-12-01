Top 11: Didier Drogba reveals his top Chelsea career moments

Drogba had a great career at Stamford Bridge and will be recognized as one of the biggest legends there has ever been at the club.

Drogba joined Chelsea from French side Marseille in 2004 for a fee of £24million. The Ivory Coast international went on to make 254 appearances for the club, scoring an impressive 104 goals.

Check out Drogba’s top 11 Chelsea career moments here:



