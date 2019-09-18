United linked with talent duo, as Al Gharafa interested in Everton striker

The closing of the European transfer window does very little to stop speculation over future transfers.

The media are constantly beavering away with stories about players heading for pastures new. Here are a few stories that caught our eye:

Red Devils linked with England pair

According to ESPN, Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning an ambitious double swoop for Leicester playmaker James Maddison and Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Maddison has established himself as one of the most exciting young attacking midfielders in the English top-flight since a switch from Norwich in the summer of 2018.

The Foxes are unlikely to welcome interest in the midfielder, especially if they qualify for Europe. As they showed with the sale of centre-back Harry Maguire to the Manchester club in the summer, the club from the Midlands does not sell their top players cheaply.

Quite simply, Jadon Sancho is one of the hottest young players in the world game. The 19-year-old has started the season in red-hot form for BVB. No doubt the young winger would cost the Red Devils a massive transfer fee.

Solskjaer is attempting to build a young hungry team at Old Trafford. Whether the Norwegian will have enough time to see through his vision is questionable though.

Qatari outfit interested in signing Tosun

According to Sky Sports, Qatari club Al Gharafa are interested in signing Everton’s Turkish international forward Cenk Tosun. Reports suggest that they are prepared to offer a substantial fee for the forwards, with the Qatari transfer window open until 30th September.

Tosun has struggled to score goals at Everton, scoring just nine times in 44 games for the Toffees. He is now third-choice striker at the Merseyside club and was omitted from Everton’s squad for the 3-1 weekend defeat at Bournemouth.

It seems the Turkey striker no longer figures in the plans of Toffees boss Marco Silva, so they may well be tempted to recoup some of the £27million they paid to sign the forward.

Will Cenk Tosun leave Everton in the near future?