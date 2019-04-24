United look at PSG star, while Icardi is linked with a big move

The European transfer window does not open again until July.

However, there is already work happening behind the scenes, with clubs eying up their potential summer transfer targets. Here are some of the stories doing the rounds in the European media:

Manchester United eye a move for Meunier

According to the Independent, Manchester United are considering a summer move for PSG and Belgium full-back Thomas Meunier. The Red Devils are sure to be highly active in the transfer market this summer, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts to overhaul his United squad.

Meunier is highly-rated but has struggled for first-team football this season under German boss Thomas Tuchel in the French capital. With Antonio Valencia set to leave and Ashley Young ageing and youngster Diogo Dalot raw, the Red Devils look set to add to their options at right-back. Meunier could represent a cut-price addition to the United squad.

Icardi linked with big money move to PSG

Staying with PSG, the Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the French champions are set to make a £60million bid for Inter’s highly-rated striker Mauro Icardi.

The Argentinian international is unsettled in Milan after being frozen out by the Nerazzurri earlier this season, with the main problem reported to be Icardi’s agent and wife Wanda Nara. The 26-year-old is reportedly in-demand, with the likes of Juventus and Atletico Madrid also linked with the forward.

However, PSG have the financial muscle to beat their competitors if it came down to a bidding war. The French club are reportedly searching for a long-term replacement for prolific and experienced striker Edinson Cavani.

A swap-deal with Juventus for fellow Argentinian Paolo Dybala has also been mooted this summer. Whether Icardi will make a move to the French capital remains unclear. However, his future does not seem to lie at Inter.

Will Mauro Icardi be plying his trade at PSG next season?