Wayne Rooney deserved a final farewell

On Thursday night, former England captain Wayne Rooney made his 120th appearance for the Three Lions in a 3-0 home friendly win over the USA. The veteran star came on in the 57th minute from the substitute bench. The veteran star had been out of the England squad for the last few years after retiring from the international game. However, the DC United star was called up for a one-off final appearance for the national team he once captained. In truth, the game was a tepid affair. Rooney received special applause when he came off the bench and at the end of the game. A great servant for England For all his doubters, Wayne Rooney will go down in the history books as one of England’s best servants. The forward is the Three Lions all-time leading scorer with 53 goals in 120 appearances. The forward may never have won an international trophy for with the national side, but he was a stalwart of the England team for a decade and a half. He played up front and in the centre of midfield, always giving all he had and never leaving anything on the pitch, even when he was not in the greatest of form. Needed proper closure to his international career In truth, the way that Rooney finished his international career was not befitting of his importance to the national team. He quit after England boss Gareth Southgate decided not to pick him for a squad. He never got to say a final farewell to the England fans, so it was fitting he could do just that on Thursday night. England have moved on with a bright young generation of players and Rooney can now concentrate on his club career in the MLS, as he looks to prolong his playing days. Is Wayne Rooney an England legend?

On Thursday night, former England captain Wayne Rooney made his 120th appearance for the Three Lions in a 3-0 home friendly win over the USA. The veteran star came on in the 57th minute from the substitute bench.

The veteran star had been out of the England squad for the last few years after retiring from the international game. However, the DC United star was called up for a one-off final appearance for the national team he once captained.

In truth, the game was a tepid affair. Rooney received special applause when he came off the bench and at the end of the game.

A great servant for England

For all his doubters, Wayne Rooney will go down in the history books as one of England’s best servants. The forward is the Three Lions all-time leading scorer with 53 goals in 120 appearances.

The forward may never have won an international trophy for with the national side, but he was a stalwart of the England team for a decade and a half. He played up front and in the centre of midfield, always giving all he had and never leaving anything on the pitch, even when he was not in the greatest of form.

Needed proper closure to his international career

In truth, the way that Rooney finished his international career was not befitting of his importance to the national team. He quit after England boss Gareth Southgate decided not to pick him for a squad.

He never got to say a final farewell to the England fans, so it was fitting he could do just that on Thursday night. England have moved on with a bright young generation of players and Rooney can now concentrate on his club career in the MLS, as he looks to prolong his playing days.

Is Wayne Rooney an England legend?