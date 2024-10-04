This is the favourite to replace Ten Hag and become next Man Utd manager

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is coming under increased pressure at Old Trafford and a lot of names are being mentioned as his potential replacement.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Ten Hag would be sacked by Manchester United in the international break.

Following the performance against Porto last night, that looks more likely by the hour. Erik ten Hag is likely to just have the match against Aston Villa on Sunday to turn things around.

His fellow Dutchman and assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy is the clear favourite, by the bookmakers, to become the next Manchester United manager if Ten Hag is given the sack.

Gareth Southgate is the second favourite, followed by Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna and Graham Potter.