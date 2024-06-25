Neville names who Southgate should bring in as new partner for Rice

Gary Neville has urged England coach Gareth Southgate to pick a new partner for midfielder Declan Rice.

Neville has told Southgate to bring in 19-year-old Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in the midfield alongside Rice.

Neville has also suggested that Anthony Gordon should come in on the left.

He told ITV: “He talked about a partner for Rice and maybe some pace upfront alongside Kane. That’s Gordon and that’s Mainoo. Declan Rice must have a partner in midfield who can play and get us playing out from the back.

“I think that pace question is there, we’ve been talking about it for a few days. I think he could even be disruptive enough to do what he did in previous tournaments and go to a three at the back as well. It’s that left wing-back role that’s a bit difficult for Gareth.”