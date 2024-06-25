Neville names who Southgate should bring in as new partner for Rice

Manchester United legend Gary Neville
Manchester United legend Gary Neville. Photo by Shutterstock.

Gary Neville has urged England coach Gareth Southgate to pick a new partner for midfielder Declan Rice.

Neville has told Southgate to bring in 19-year-old Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in the midfield alongside Rice.

Neville has also suggested that Anthony Gordon should come in on the left.

He told ITV: “He talked about a partner for Rice and maybe some pace upfront alongside Kane. That’s Gordon and that’s Mainoo. Declan Rice must have a partner in midfield who can play and get us playing out from the back.

“I think that pace question is there, we’ve been talking about it for a few days. I think he could even be disruptive enough to do what he did in previous tournaments and go to a three at the back as well. It’s that left wing-back role that’s a bit difficult for Gareth.”

