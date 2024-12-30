Liverpool target rules out Newcastle exit

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon insists he has no plans of leaving the club before he wins a trophy at St James’ Park.

England international and Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon. Photo by Shutterstock.

The former Everton star came close to leaving Newcastle for Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer transfer window ahead of the PSR deadline.

Gordon told The Chronicle: “I’ve got a long contract here and I intend to see that out. I have got no plans of leaving. I am here to win a trophy.

“I have got a lot of goals ahead of me before I think about anything else.

“The ‘project’ doesn’t really mean much to us, we all want to win now, people keep talking about the ‘project’ from the outside because of how much the club has come on, but that doesn’t really mean much to us. We are trying to win now. We are trying to win cups now.”