5 interesting facts ahead of Newcastle United v Arsenal

Enjoy a statistical preview of Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Arsenal’s mixed recent record vs Newcastle

Arsenal have dropped points in three of their last five Premier League games against Newcastle (W2-D1-L2), following a strong stretch where they won 17 of 18 meetings with the Magpies.

2. Arsenal’s first loss last season came at Newcastle

Arsenal’s first Premier League loss last season was a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle in November, with Anthony Gordon scoring the only goal.

3. Newcastle’s early season form vs recent dip

Newcastle started the season strongly, taking 10 points from their first four Premier League games (W3-D1), but have collected only two points from the last five matches (D2-L3).

4. Barnes’ struggles against Arsenal

Harvey Barnes has never scored or assisted in any of his 10 Premier League appearances against Arsenal, the most games he’s played without a goal involvement against any team.

5. Arsenal’s recent form dip

Arsenal have dropped points in four of their last seven Premier League matches (W3-D3-L1), following an impressive eight-game winning run.