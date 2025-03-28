Ian Wright makes feelings clear on Aston Villa forward

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has made his feelings clear on Marcus Rashford’s performances for England during the international break.

Rashford joined Aston Villa on a shock loan deal from Manchester United last month, despite interest from the likes of Barcelona and Juventus.

The 27-year-old failed to make an impact at United under manager Ruben Amorim and was allowed to leave the club in January.

Rashford has been impressive for Aston Villa since move to Unai Emery’s side, with three assists in nine matches.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Photo by Shutterstock.

The performances for Villa saw Rashford earn a recall to the England squad under Thomas Tuchel, where he featured in the games against Albania and Latvia.

Football pundit Ian Wright has been left unimpressed with Rashford’s performances for England and commented on the forward’s Three Lions future on his football podcast.

“He (Morgan Rogers) was trying to beat them,” Wright said on his Wrighty’s House podcast. “He was trying to get crosses in and he’s done that, and that is why I thought with Marcus (Rashford) – you know what I mean?

“The ball gets to him and I’m thinking, right, yes, go, and it feels like he’s going to do it, then he stops and then he comes back. There’s something that’s stopping him from – he’s got to play like he’s going to fail.

“If I go take this guy on and he tackles me, he tackles me – but I might get past him and then when he does get past people, the actual decision is not great.

“So I think that he’s very fortunate to get those two games. But we need the Morgan Rogers’ energy who’s coming into the squad. He’s ready to go. He knows exactly where he is in his head.

“And he knows what he’s got to do. And I think that Tuchel will put even more pressure on those wide players to come on and do something.

“And that is what I’m looking forward to, that is where the excitement, what he keeps talking about is coming from, people just doing it. If Marcus carried on taking him on and made it exciting, got some crosses in, you’d think, yeah, but it just feels like, right, you’ve had two goes there, my friend. We’re going to have to bring someone else in, because again, it’s 18 months.”