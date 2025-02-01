Aston Villa set to land Rashford with Man Utd closing in on Bayern Munich star

Aston Villa are reportedly close to agreeing a loan deal with Manchester United for Marcus Rashford.

Reports claim that the only point left to agree on is if the loan deal will include an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Aston Villa are set to cover most of Rashford’s wages for the loan, with a deal expected to be completed ahead of the closure of the 2025 January transfer window on Monday evening.

The first reports of Villa’s move for Rashford started to appear yesterday and talks between the two clubs have progressed quickly.

Rashford’s move to Villa, will now enable Manchester United to make a move for a replacement before the transfer window closes.

The latest reports claims that United are closing in on signing Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel on a loan move with an option to make it permanent at the end of the season.

Tottenham made an attempt at signing Tel earlier this week, but the youngster turned down the move yesterday.

Tel was not included in the Bayern Munich squad for the match against Holstein Kiel today.

Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund said: “We’re talking a lot with him.

“A lot’s been going on with the young lad in the past few days. He’s only 19.

“We decided together with him yesterday that there’s a lot on his mind, so it makes no sense for him to be involved today. That was discussed very openly with him. But that doesn’t mean anything.

“There’s a lot going on right now. Lots of clubs are interested in Mathys. He just needs to think about things today and tomorrow.”