Spurs open talks with Bayern for Man Utd, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Arsenal target

Tottenham have reportedly approached Bayern Munich over a loan deal for young forward Mathys Tel.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Bayern Munich and Spurs have opened direct negotiations about a move for Tel in the 2025 January transfer window.

Spurs are pushing to sign Mathys Tel on loan, but they face strong competition.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Arsenal have also been strongly linked with the youngster in recent days, as well as French side Marseille.

The 19-year-old has previously stated that he would want to stay at the club and fight to become a regular in the starting line-up.

But Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that the young forward now wants to leave the club.

“We spoke in December, and Mathys said he wanted to assert himself,” Eberl told Sky in Germany.

“Now he has said he would like to leave. Now we have to think about whether we will do it and what we will do.”