Wolves linked with centre-back, while Chelsea linked with Isco

According to the Daily Mirror, Premier League Wolves could be set to make a move for veteran Portuguese centre-back Pepe.

The 35-year-old Euro 2016 winner saw his contract terminated at Turkish club Besiktas earlier this month, due to financial difficulties.

Pepe has strong links to Wolves, as he is represented by Jorge Mendes, who has had a big influence in a number of his clients joining the Midlands clubs in recent transfer windows.

Wolves have made a good start to their Premier League campaign after winning the Championship last season. In fact, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are currently seventh place in the English top-flight table.

Pepe is a highly experienced defender, who has enjoyed great success in the European game, particularly at Spanish giants Real Madrid. He is now considering his options and a stint in the Premier League may just appeal to the centre-back, who was reportedly a target of Jose Mourinho before his sacking at Manchester United.

Chelsea eying swoop for Isco

Chelsea are planning a £70million swoop for Real Madrid and Spain playmaker Isco in the January transfer window, TalkSPORT claims.

The attacking midfielder is regarded as one of the best players in the world in his position. However, the former Malaga star has never really managed to nail down star status in Madrid and is currently out of favour with boss Santiago Solari. In fact, he has made just 11 appearances for Los Blancos this season.

Isco would not come cheap, though, as he will reportedly demand a salary of £250,000 per-week plus a big signing on fee. However, he is the sort of player who can turn a game with one piece of magic.

The 26-year-old has also reportedly attracted the interest of Manchester City and Arsenal. However, neither club were prepared to make a move in the winter transfer window.

Will Chelsea manage to nab the signature of Isco in January?