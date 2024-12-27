5 interesting facts ahead of Arsenal v Ipswich

Enjoy a statistical preview of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Ipswich on Friday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Arsenal’s fortress remains intact

Arsenal boast the Premier League’s only unbeaten home record this season (W5-D3-L0). They dropped points in draws against Brighton, Liverpool, and Everton.

2. Dominant against promoted sides

The Gunners have won 18 of their last 19 Premier League games against promoted teams, including their last eight. At home, they’re on a 41-game unbeaten run versus promoted sides, winning the last 12, a streak dating back to a 1-0 loss to Newcastle in November 2010.

3. A year of goals

Arsenal have scored 88 Premier League goals in 2024, the highest tally across the league. It’s their most prolific calendar year for league goals since they netted 112 in 1963.

4. Gabriel Jesus in red-hot form

Gabriel Jesus has rediscovered his scoring touch, netting five goals in Arsenal’s last two games against Crystal Palace. That matches his total from his previous 45 competitive appearances for the club.

5. Ipswich chasing rare feat

Ipswich could join an exclusive list of promoted teams to win away at both Arsenal and Spurs in a single Premier League campaign. Only Blackburn (1992/93), West Ham (1993/94), and Hull (2008/09) have achieved this.