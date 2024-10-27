5 interesting facts ahead of Arsenal v Liverpool

Enjoy a statistical preview of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Arsenal aiming for home winning streak vs Liverpool

Arsenal can win three straight Premier League home games against Liverpool for only the second time. The first streak was a run of four wins from 2003/04 to 2006/07, split between Highbury and Emirates Stadium.

2. Arsenal’s red card impact

Arsenal have dropped points in three of their eight Premier League matches this season, and in each of those games, they had a player sent off: Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard, and William Saliba.

3. Arteta’s red card record

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have received 18 red cards in the Premier League, at least five more than any other club since he took charge in December 2019.

4. Arsenal’s recent defensive dip

Arsenal have conceded seven goals in their last four Premier League games, matching the total goals they allowed in their previous 16 league matches.

5. Liverpool’s away win streak

Liverpool have equaled their longest away winning streak at the start of a league season, with four wins, a feat previously achieved in both 1990/91 and 2019/20.