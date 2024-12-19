5 interesting facts ahead of Aston Villa v Manchester City

Enjoy a statistical preview of Aston Villa’s Premier League clash with Manchester City on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. A dramatic dip in form for both teams

At the end of October, Manchester City (W7-D2-L0) topped the Premier League table, while Aston Villa (W5-D3-L1) sat in fourth. However, since November, Villa (W2-D1-L4) and City (W1-D1-L5) rank 16th and 19th, respectively, based on results during this period.

2. Villa’s rare win against City

Aston Villa have won just one of their last 17 games against Manchester City in all competitions (D2-L14). That victory was a 1-0 Premier League triumph at Villa Park in December 2023, with Leon Bailey scoring in a match where City managed only two shots.

3. Villa’s home fortress

Villa have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League home games (W9-D3), a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in August. They are unbeaten in their last seven matches at Villa Park.

4. Durán’s perfect scoring record in starts

Jhon Duran has scored in all five of his starts for Villa in all competitions this season. Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins has found the net in six of his 19 starts, contributing seven goals overall.

5. City’s sudden struggles

Manchester City have taken just four points from their last seven Premier League games, the fewest in the league alongside Southampton. This poor run follows a 32-match unbeaten streak in the competition, which ended with a 1-0 loss at Villa Park in December 2023.