5 interesting facts ahead of Aston Villa v Manchester United

Enjoy a statistical preview of Aston Villa’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Manchester United’s slow start

United have matched their lowest points tally after six Premier League matches, with seven points. The last two times this happened, in 2013/14 and 2020/21, they won their seventh game.

2. United’s double over Villa last season

Manchester United were one of two teams to complete the Premier League double over Aston Villa last season. They won 3-2 at Old Trafford and 2-1 at Villa Park, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring in both matches.

3. Emery’s first match against United

Unai Emery’s first game as Aston Villa manager was a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in November 2022. However, Villa have lost all four competitive matches against United since then.

4. Villa’s comebacks at home

Aston Villa have conceded the opening goal in all three Premier League home games this season but came back to win two of those matches.

5. Jhon Duran’s impact off the bench

Jhon Duran has scored eight of his nine Premier League goals as a substitute, including netting in all four of Villa’s league wins this season after coming off the bench.