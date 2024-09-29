5 interesting facts ahead of Bournemouth v Southampton

Enjoy a statistical preview of Bournemouth’s Premier League clash with Southampton on Monday evening with 5 interesting stats.

1. Bournemouth’s Monday struggles

Bournemouth have won just one of their seven Premier League games played on a Monday. That victory came in a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace in October 2018, with Junior Stanislas scoring the decisive penalty.

2. Southampton’s slow starts

Southampton could go winless in their first five Premier League games for the fourth time. Previous winless starts in 1998/99, 1996/97, and 2021/22 all ended with the Saints avoiding relegation.

3. Southampton’s long winless run

The Saints are on an 18-game winless streak in the Premier League, their longest in club history, since a 1-0 win over Leicester City in March 2023. Only a 20-game run in 1969 was worse.

4. Away teams dominate in Bournemouth vs Southampton

The last five matches between Bournemouth and Southampton have all been won by the away team, with the home side failing to score in four of those encounters.

5. Ben Brereton Díaz’s unwanted record

Ben Brereton Díaz holds the Premier League record for most appearances without a win (19).