5 interesting facts ahead of Bournemouth v West Ham

Enjoy a statistical preview of Bournemouth’s Premier League clash with West Ham on Monday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Bournemouth’s winless streak vs West Ham

Bournemouth have failed to win any of their last seven competitive matches against West Ham (D3-L4). Their last victory came in a 2-0 Premier League win at the Vitality Stadium in January 2019, with goals from Callum Wilson and Joshua King.

2. Bournemouth’s resurgence under Iraola

Since November 2023, Bournemouth have earned 66 Premier League points, the sixth-highest total during that period. This improvement followed a poor start under Andoni Iraola, where the Cherries collected just six points from their first 10 league games (W1-D3-L6).

3. Bournemouth’s struggles on Mondays

The Cherries have lost five of their eight Monday Premier League fixtures (W2-D1-L5), including a 2-0 defeat at West Ham in October 2022, with goals from Kurt Zouma and Said Benrahma.

4. West Ham’s underwhelming start under Lopetegui

West Ham’s 18 points from their first 15 Premier League matches this season are fewer than the 21 points Julen Lopetegui earned in his first 15 games in charge of Wolves. Lopetegui took over with Wolves at the bottom of the table.

5. West Ham’s strong Monday form

West Ham have won nine of their last 10 Monday Premier League matches. Their only loss in that span was a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Boxing Day 2022.