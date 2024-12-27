5 interesting facts ahead of Brighton v Brentford

Enjoy a statistical preview of Brighton’s Premier League clash with Brentford on Friday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Mixed results last season

Brighton earned four points from their two Premier League clashes with Brentford last season. They secured a 2-1 victory at the Amex Stadium on 6 December 2023, with Jack Hinshelwood scoring the decisive goal, and played out a goalless draw at Gtech Community Stadium on 3 April 2024.

2. Consistent Christmas form

For the third consecutive season, Brighton sit in the Premier League’s top half on Christmas Day. They were 10th this year, following seventh in 2022/23 and ninth in 2023/24.

3. Trouble holding leads

Brighton have dropped 16 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season—only Fulham (17) have dropped more. Brentford are close behind, ranking fourth with 14 points lost after taking the lead.

4. Friday night specialists

Brighton are unbeaten in their five Friday Premier League home fixtures, recording two wins and three draws. These low-scoring games have produced just six goals in total, including two 1-0 wins and a pair of 1-1 draws.

5. Brentford’s home and away extremes

Brentford have excelled at home this season, collecting 22 of their 27 points on their own turf. However, their away form has been dismal, earning just a single point from 24 on the road.