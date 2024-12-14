5 interesting facts ahead of Brighton v Crystal Palace

Enjoy a statistical preview of Brighton’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Palace’s winless run against Brighton

Crystal Palace haven’t won any of their last six Premier League meetings with Brighton (D4-L2). Their last victory was a 2-1 win at the Amex in February 2021, sealed by a 95th-minute goal from Christian Benteke in a match played behind closed doors.

2. Brighton’s habit of drawing against bottom sides

Brighton have drawn all four of their Premier League games this season against teams starting the matchround in the bottom five. The Seagulls led in three of those matches, including two 2-2 draws where they gave up 2-0 leads late on—against Wolves and Leicester.

3. Brighton’s diverse scoring contributors

The last seven goals Brighton have scored at the Amex Stadium in all competitions were each by a different player: Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson, Simon Adingra, Tariq Lamptey, João Pedro, Matt O’Riley, and Kaoru Mitoma.

4. Palace chasing back-to-back away clean sheets

Crystal Palace are aiming to keep consecutive Premier League away clean sheets for the first time since September-October 2022, when they secured goalless draws at Newcastle and Leicester under Patrick Vieira.

5. Mateta among 2024’s top scorers

Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored 18 Premier League goals in 2024, putting him behind only Erling Haaland (26), Cole Palmer (25), Alexander Isak (19), and Mohamed Salah (19). Just four of Mateta’s goals were scored away from home, including one at the Amex in February.