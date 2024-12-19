5 interesting facts ahead of Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Enjoy a statistical preview of Crystal Palace’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Palace’s struggles against Arsenal

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 10 Premier League matches against Arsenal. That victory came in a 3-0 triumph at Selhurst Park in April 2022, with goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew, and Wilfried Zaha. Palace have lost each of the last four meetings.

2. Déjà vu for Palace’s points tally

Crystal Palace’s total of 16 points after 16 games matches their record at the same stage last season under Roy Hodgson. In their 17th league match last season, they drew 2-2 at Manchester City.

3. Palace’s unbeaten streak among the best

Heading into this match, only Liverpool (11), Chelsea (8), and Arsenal (6) have longer active unbeaten runs in the Premier League than Crystal Palace, who are five games unbeaten.

4. Arsenal’s London derby tour

This is Arsenal’s fifth Premier League London derby of the season, all of which have been away fixtures. The Gunners have already visited Spurs, Chelsea, West Ham, and Fulham. Their next away trip will be to Brentford on New Year’s Day.

5. Arsenal’s open-play drought

Arsenal have gone 324 Premier League minutes without a goal from open play. During this period, all four of their goals have come from set-pieces—three from corners and one from a penalty.