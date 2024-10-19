5 interesting facts ahead of Ipswich v Everton

Enjoy a statistical preview of Ipswich’s Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Ipswich struggle to hold leads

Ipswich have spent the fewest minutes leading in the Premier League this season, just 29 minutes. By comparison, Everton have led for 181 minutes, which would place them eighth in the league for time spent in front.

2. Fast starts for Ipswich

Ipswich have scored four goals in the first 15 minutes of Premier League matches this season, tied for the most with Brentford and Manchester City. However, they’ve also conceded five goals in that same time frame, matching West Ham for the most conceded early on.

3. Everton’s away woes

Everton are winless in their last 15 away games across all competitions, their last victory coming in December 2023, when they beat Burnley 2-0.

4. Poor record against promoted sides

Everton have struggled against newly promoted teams, winning just one of their last 10 Premier League away games against such opposition.

5. Long time since Young’s winner at Ipswich

It’s been nearly 19 years since Ashley Young scored the only goal in Watford’s 1-0 win at Ipswich in October 2005, back in the second tier.