5 interesting facts ahead of Leicester v Manchester City

Enjoy a statistical preview of Leicester’s Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Leicester’s struggles against Manchester City

Leicester have lost eight of their last nine Premier League encounters with Manchester City, including the last five. Their only win in this stretch was a memorable 5-2 victory at an empty Etihad Stadium on 27 September 2020, where Jamie Vardy netted a hat-trick.

2. Relegation zone fears for Leicester

The Foxes could find themselves in the Premier League relegation zone at the turn of the year for the first time since the 2014/15 season, when they were bottom of the table. They eventually climbed to 14th that season and famously won the league the following year.

3. Vardy’s scoring record against City

Jamie Vardy has scored nine goals against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in all competitions, second only to Mohamed Salah (12). In league matches, Vardy is tied with Salah, with eight goals apiece.

4. City chasing last season’s win tally

Manchester City, with eight wins from 18 matches (W8-D4-L6), would need to win their remaining 20 league games to match their 28 victories from the previous Premier League campaign.

5. Guardiola’s recent struggles

Pep Guardiola has lost 72 of his 499 games as Manchester City manager (W354-D73-L72). Alarmingly, 12.5% of those defeats have come in their last 13 matches, where City have won just once (W1-D3-L9).