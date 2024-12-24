5 interesting facts ahead of Liverpool v Leicester

Enjoy a statistical preview of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Leicester on Thursday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Boxing Day title connections

In the last two Boxing Day Premier League meetings between Liverpool and Leicester, one of the teams went on to lift the title. Liverpool edged out eventual champions Leicester 1-0 at Anfield in 2015 (Christian Benteke scored), while champions Liverpool defeated Leicester 4-0 at King Power Stadium in 2019, with Roberto Firmino scoring twice and James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold adding the other goals.

2. Christmas Day challenges for Liverpool

Liverpool have only converted being top of the league at Christmas into a title once in their last seven attempts, in the 2019/20 season. The other six occasions were 1990/91, 1996/97, 2008/09, 2013/14, 2018/19, and 2020/21.

3. Boxing Day dominance

Liverpool are on a seven-match winning streak in Boxing Day Premier League games, with a dominant aggregate score of 20-1. Their last Boxing Day defeat was a 2-1 loss at Manchester City in 2013. Only Manchester United (11 from 2003 to 2014) have a longer Boxing Day winning run.

4. Salah’s record-breaking form

Mohamed Salah became the first Premier League player to achieve double digits in both goals (15) and assists (11) before Christmas in a single season. He is just two goal involvements away from matching his entire total for the 2023/24 campaign (18 goals, 10 assists).

5. Leicester’s Boxing Day struggles

Leicester have lost their last six Premier League away games on Boxing Day. Their most recent was a thrilling 6-3 defeat to Manchester City in 2021.