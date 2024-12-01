5 interesting facts ahead of Liverpool v Manchester City

Enjoy a statistical preview of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Liverpool’s commanding lead at the top

Liverpool start this matchweek leading the Premier League table by eight points over second-place Manchester City. Only Manchester United in 1993/94 held a bigger lead (nine points) after 12 games, going on to win the title by eight points.

2. City’s rare wins at Anfield

Manchester City have won just two of their 27 Premier League visits to Anfield. Their victories came in May 2003, with Nicolas Anelka scoring both goals, and February 2021, in a 4-1 win featuring two goals from Ilkay Gündogan.

3. Liverpool’s home dominance vs champions

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League home games against the reigning champions (W8-D7). Their last home defeat in such a match was a 1-0 loss to Manchester United in 2007/08, with Carlos Tévez scoring the winner.

4. Haaland’s recent dip in form

Erling Haaland has scored just two goals in his last seven Premier League appearances, after netting 10 times in his first five games of the season.

5. City’s rare losing streak

Manchester City have lost three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since 2016 under Manuel Pellegrini. A fourth straight defeat would mark their worst league run since 2008, under Sven-Göran Eriksson and Mark Hughes.