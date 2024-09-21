5 interesting facts ahead of Manchester City v Arsenal

Enjoy a statistical preview of Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Arsenal’s defensive success vs Manchester City

Arsenal kept clean sheets in both Premier League matches against Manchester City last season. A 1-0 win at the Emirates and a 0-0 draw at the Etihad. Only Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Manchester United have matched this with three consecutive clean sheets against a Pep Guardiola side.

2. Arsenal’s rare win in recent meetings

Arsenal’s 1-0 victory at the Emirates last season was their first win in 17 Premier League matches against Manchester City, with 13 losses and 3 draws in that period.

3. Arsenal’s struggles at the Etihad

The Gunners have scored just once in their last six visits to the Etihad Stadium, with Rob Holding’s goal in a 4-1 loss in April 2023 being their only strike.

4. Haaland’s goal-scoring dominance

Erling Haaland has already scored nine Premier League goals this season, more than any other club in the league.

5. Sterling’s scoring run against Man City

Raheem Sterling netted in both Premier League matches against Manchester City last season. Only Mohamed Salah has scored in more than two consecutive league games against Guardiola’s City.