5 interesting facts ahead of Manchester City v Southampton

Enjoy a statistical preview of Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. City’s recent high-scoring results against Southampton

Manchester City scored four goals in each of their last two Premier League games against Southampton, winning 4-0 at the Etihad in October 2022 and 4-1 at St. Mary’s in April 2023. Erling Haaland found the net in both games, including a brace in the away fixture.

2. Southampton’s struggles at City

Southampton have lost six of their last seven competitive away games against Manchester City, with their only positive result being a 0-0 draw in September 2021 when City managed just one shot on target.

3. Haaland’s potential goalless streak

Erling Haaland has scored 73 goals in 74 Premier League appearances, but the Norwegian striker could go four consecutive league starts without a goal for the first time.

4. Guardiola’s perfect record vs Scottish managers at home

Pep Guardiola is unbeaten in all 14 of his Premier League matches against Scottish managers (W12-D2), winning all seven home encounters. These games were against David Moyes and Paul Lambert.

5. Southampton’s winless start

Southampton (D1-L7) could equal their longest winless start to a league season if they don’t win. Their previous nine-game winless start in 1998/99 ended with them finishing 17th and avoiding relegation.