5 interesting facts ahead of Manchester United v Brentford

Enjoy a statistical preview of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Brentford’s struggles at certain stadiums

Brentford have a 100% losing record at four Premier League stadiums: Anfield (four games), Old Trafford (three games), Turf Moor (two games), and Bramall Lane (one game).

2. United’s potential winless streak

Manchester United could go winless in six consecutive matches across all competitions for the first time since September-October 2019, under Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

3. Mbeumo outscoring United

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has scored six Premier League goals this season, one more than Manchester United’s entire team, who have netted five.

4. United’s recent goal diversity

Manchester United’s last seven Premier League goals have come from seven different players.

5. Brentford’s fast starts

In their last four Premier League matches, Brentford have opened the scoring in under 77 seconds each time. They’ve already equalled the record for most goals in the opening two minutes of a season (4), a mark previously held by Leicester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea.