5 interesting facts ahead of Manchester United v Newcastle United

Enjoy a statistical preview of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Monday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Mixed results for Manchester United against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle

Manchester United have managed just two wins in seven encounters with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle across all competitions (W2-D2-L3). The victories came in the League Cup final at Wembley in February 2023 (2-0, goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford) and a 3-2 Premier League thriller at Old Trafford in May 2024 (goals from Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, and Rasmus Højlund).

2. A historic home losing streak on the horizon

Manchester United risk losing three consecutive league games at Old Trafford for the first time since a run spanning December 1978 to February 1979.

3. Four straight losses a possibility

The Red Devils could suffer four consecutive defeats in all competitions within a single season for the first time since December 2015 under Louis van Gaal. That streak included a 2-1 Premier League loss to Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth.

4. Isak chasing a Newcastle record

Alexander Isak is on the brink of history as he looks to score in six straight Premier League matches for Newcastle, a feat last achieved by Papiss Cissé between March and April 2012.

5. Murphy’s impressive form for Newcastle

Jacob Murphy has been directly involved in seven goals (three goals, four assists) across Newcastle’s last four Premier League games, showcasing his crucial attacking contributions.