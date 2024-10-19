5 interesting facts ahead of Newcastle United v Brighton

Enjoy a statistical preview of Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Brighton’s defensive shift at St James’ Park

Brighton kept clean sheets in their first four Premier League away games at Newcastle, but have since conceded seven goals in their last three visits.

2. Newcastle’s consistent points tally

Newcastle have 12 points from their first seven Premier League games this season, matching their total from the same stage last season. They drew 2-2 at West Ham in their eighth match.

3. Newcastle’s home unbeaten run

The Magpies are unbeaten in 11 consecutive Premier League home games, with six wins and five draws. They are one match away from equaling their longest home unbeaten streak under Eddie Howe, set between May 2022 and February 2023.

4. Howe’s success against Brighton

Eddie Howe has won six Premier League games as a manager against Brighton, with only Aston Villa and Everton (both 7) seeing more defeats at his hands.

5. Welbeck’s struggles at St James’ Park

Danny Welbeck has scored just once in 14 Premier League appearances against Newcastle and has yet to score in nine visits to St James’ Park.