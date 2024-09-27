5 interesting facts ahead of Newcastle United v Manchester City

Enjoy a statistical preview of Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with Manchester City in the early kick off on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Newcastle’s rare win vs Manchester City

Newcastle have won just one of their last 33 Premier League matches against Manchester City, a 2-1 victory at St James’ Park in January 2019, with Matt Ritchie scoring the decisive penalty.

2. Eddie Howe’s tough record against Guardiola

Eddie Howe has lost 13 of his 14 Premier League games against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, with his only positive result being a 3-3 draw in August 2022.

3. Manchester City’s scoring streak against Newcastle

City have scored in their last 31 Premier League matches against Newcastle, the longest scoring streak in Premier League history against a single opponent.

4. Haaland’s goal-scoring run

Erling Haaland is the first player since 1930 to score 10 goals in the opening five matches of a top-flight season, matching Aston Villa’s Pongo Waring.

5. Haaland chasing Aguero’s record

Haaland can equal the Premier League record for scoring in the most consecutive games from the start of a season, a feat set by Sergio Agüero with six games in 2019/20.