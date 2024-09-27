5 interesting facts ahead of Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Enjoy a statistical preview of Nottingham Forest’s Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Forest’s unbeaten start

Nottingham Forest have gone unbeaten in their first five Premier League games for the third time in their history. The last two occasions were in 1995/96 and 1994/95.

2. Fast starts from Forest

Forest are the only team to score the opening goal in all five of their Premier League matches this season. The last team to score first in their first six games of a campaign was Liverpool in 2018/19.

3. Nuno’s strong record against Fulham

Nuno Espirito Santo has won five of his seven league games as a manager against Fulham, including all four of his home matches.

4. Fulham aiming for best start

A win for Fulham would see them match their best-ever points tally after six Premier League matches, equaling 11 points achieved in both the 2002/03 and 2003/04 seasons.

5. Jimenez close to milestone

Raul Jimenez is one goal away from becoming the second Mexican player to reach 50 Premier League goals, following Javier Hernández. He scored 34 of his current 49 goals while playing under Nuno at Wolves.