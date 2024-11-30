5 interesting facts ahead of Nottingham Forest v Ipswich

Enjoy a statistical preview of Nottingham Forest’s Premier League clash with Ipswich on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Forest rarely trail, Ipswich rarely lead

Nottingham Forest have trailed for just 160 minutes in the Premier League this season, fewer than any team except Arsenal and Liverpool. Ipswich, meanwhile, have led for only 143 minutes, the lowest in the league.

2. Forest’s home struggles under Nuno

Forest have lost eight of their 17 Premier League home matches under Nuno Espírito Santo (W5-D4-L8), matching the number of home defeats they suffered in 27 games under Steve Cooper.

3. Forest’s success vs promoted teams

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League matches against promoted sides (W5-D3), including four consecutive wins, all of which came in away fixtures.

4. Ipswich drop leads, Forest rarely recover

Ipswich have dropped 12 points from winning positions this season, ranking third behind Brentford (14) and Fulham (13). On the other hand, Forest have earned just one point after falling behind, better only than Southampton (0).

5. McKenna’s Forest connection

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna worked as a youth coach at Nottingham Forest in 2010-2011. This match is his fourth consecutive Premier League game against a team he’s previously been associated with, following Leicester, Spurs, and Manchester United.