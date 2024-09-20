5 interesting facts ahead of Southampton v Ipswich Town

Enjoy a statistical preview of Southampton’s Premier League clash with Ipswich on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Tough start for promoted clubs

All three promoted clubs are still searching for a win this Premier League season, with a combined record of four draws and eight losses.

2. Southampton nearing unwanted record

Southampton could match their longest losing streak to start a league campaign, last seen in the 1998/99 Premier League season when they lost five in a row.

3. Saints’ ongoing winless run

Southampton are on a club-record 17-game Premier League winless streak, dating back to their 1-0 victory over Leicester City in March 2023. Their longest top-flight run without a win was 20 games in 1969.

4. Russell Martin’s challenging start

Southampton boss Russell Martin could become the first manager since Scott Parker in 2019 to lose his first five Premier League matches.

5. Ipswich’s rapid rise

Ipswich, under Kieran McKenna, are the first team to secure back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League since Southampton achieved the same feat in 2012.