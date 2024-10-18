5 interesting facts ahead of Southampton v Leicester City

Enjoy a statistical preview of Southampton’s Premier League clash with Leicester City on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Shared journey for Southampton and Leicester

Southampton and Leicester City were both relegated from the Premier League in 2022/23 but earned promotion back from the Championship last season.

2. Southampton’s winless streak

Southampton are on a 20-game winless run in the top flight, matching their club record from 1969. Their last victory was a 1-0 win over Leicester in March 2023, with Carlos Alcaráz scoring the only goal.

3. Brereton Diaz’s winless run

Ben Brereton Diaz holds the Premier League record for the most appearances (20) without a win. The overall record for the longest winless start is 25 games, held by Oliver Burke.

4. Southampton’s clean sheet drought

Southampton are on a 19-game run without a Premier League clean sheet, a streak they share with Wolves. Their last shutout was a 0-0 draw at Manchester United in March 2023.

5. Vardy’s goal-scoring at St. Mary’s

Jamie Vardy has scored five Premier League goals at St. Mary’s Stadium, the second-most by any player after Harry Kane (7).