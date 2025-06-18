Juventus join race for Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Leeds target

Italian giants Juventus are reportedly keeping an eye on Southampton midfielder Matheus Fernandes.

Italian media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus are looking at Fernandes as a possible addition to their midfield in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Fernandes, who has the same agent as Juventus loanee Francisco Conceicao, has been strongly linked with a move away from the Saints, following their relegation from the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has impressed with his versatility, playing both as a deep-lying midfielder and in more advanced roles.

Nottingham Forest have been among the clubs, who have been showing an interested in the Portuguese midfielder.

His performances have attracted significant Premier League interest, with Aston Villa, West Ham and Leeds United targeting Fernandes, and Forest’s move adds another twist to the transfer saga.

Southampton are bracing for multiple bids, with Fernandes likely to become one of the club’s most high-profile departures this summer.