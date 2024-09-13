5 interesting facts ahead of Southampton v Man Utd

Enjoy a statistical preview of Southampton’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Saturday with five interesting stats.

Southampton are winless in 15 matches against Manchester United in all competitions. Their last win against United was a 1-0 win at Old Trafford back in 2016.

Manchester United could become the first club to score 100 Premier League goals versus Southampton, as they are currently just one short at 99.

On the other side, Southampton are one short of becoming the fifth club to record 400 Premier League defeats. The other clubs are Everton, West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Southampton manager Russell Martin lost five of his six Premier League appearances (all for Norwich) as a player, against Manchester United. The only exception was a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in 2015, which coincides with the next stat.

Manchester United can lose three consecutive Premier League games within a single campaign for the first time since that home defeat against Norwich City, with current Southampton manager Martin playing.