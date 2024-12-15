5 interesting facts ahead of Southampton v Tottenham

Enjoy a statistical preview of Southampton’s Premier League clash with Tottenham on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Spurs’ struggles at St. Mary’s

Tottenham have won just one of their last seven away games against Southampton in all competitions (D4-L2). That victory came in September 2020, with Son Heung-min scoring four goals—all assisted by Harry Kane—in a 5-2 win played behind closed doors.

2. Southampton’s poor Premier League form

The Saints have managed just one win in their last 28 Premier League matches (D6-L21). That victory was a 1-0 home triumph over Everton in November 2024, sealed by Adam Armstrong’s 85th-minute goal.

3. Russell Martin nearing unwanted milestone

Southampton manager Russell Martin (W1-D2-L12) is on the verge of becoming only the third Premier League manager to lose more than 12 of his first 16 games, joining Mick McCarthy (14 losses) and Brian Laws (13 losses).

4. Spurs’ decline after a strong start

Since November 2023, Tottenham have lost more Premier League games than they’ve won (W18-D6-L19). This drop followed Ange Postecoglou’s impressive start, where he earned 26 points from his first 10 league matches (W8-D2).

5. Son’s dominance against the Saints

Son Heung-min has scored 10 Premier League goals against Southampton, his highest tally against any opponent. Only Alan Shearer (14), Harry Kane (12), and Andy Cole (11) have scored more against the Saints in the league.