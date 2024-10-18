5 interesting facts ahead of Spurs v West Ham

Enjoy a statistical preview of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. West Ham’s success last season

West Ham secured a 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December 2023 and drew 1-1 at home in April 2024. Spurs took the lead in both games but couldn’t hold on.

2. Tottenham’s slow start

Spurs have accumulated just 10 points after their first seven Premier League matches this season, their lowest tally since 2008/09 under Juande Ramos.

3. Last season’s contrast

By this stage last season, Spurs were still unbeaten after 10 matches, but they’ve struggled for consistency since then with 15 wins and 15 losses in their last 35 Premier League matches.

4. Rare draws at home for Spurs

Tottenham have drawn only one of their last 51 Premier League home games, a 2-2 result against Manchester United in April 2023.

5. Antonio’s favorite opponent

Michail Antonio has scored six Premier League goals against Spurs, more than against any other club.