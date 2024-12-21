5 interesting facts ahead of Tottenham v Liverpool

Enjoy a statistical preview of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Spurs’ struggles against Liverpool

Tottenham have won just two of their last 25 matches against Liverpool in all competitions (D6-L17). Both victories came in the Premier League: a 4-1 win at Wembley in October 2017 and a 2-1 triumph at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September 2023, with Son Heung-min scoring in both matches.

2. Liverpool’s success at Spurs

Liverpool have won six of their last 11 Premier League away games against Spurs (D3-L2), including three victories in five visits to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since its opening.

3. Son’s scoring streak against Liverpool

Son Heung-min has the chance to become the first player to score in six consecutive Premier League games against Liverpool. The current record of five was set by Jamie Vardy between 2016 and 2017.

4. Spurs’ polarizing margins

This season, all seven of Tottenham’s Premier League defeats have been by a single goal, while all seven of their victories under Ange Postecoglou have been by at least two goals. Six of those wins were by three or more goals.

5. Liverpool’s Christmas curse

Liverpool have been top of the table on Christmas Day seven times in recent years but only converted one into a league title (2019/20). The other six seasons—1990/91, 1996/97, 2008/09, 2013/14, 2018/19, and 2020/21—ended without lifting the trophy.