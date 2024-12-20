5 interesting facts ahead of West Ham v Brighton

Enjoy a statistical preview of West Ham’s Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. West Ham’s home struggles against Brighton

West Ham have never won a Premier League home game against Brighton in seven attempts (D5-L2). Only a few teams, including Burnley (nine against Arsenal and Chelsea) and Charlton Athletic (eight against Manchester United), have longer winless home records against a single opponent in the league.

2. Winless against top-half teams

The Hammers have failed to secure a victory in all eight of their Premier League games this season against teams currently in the top half (D2-L6). This includes losses in all four such matches at London Stadium.

3. Defensive woes for West Ham in 2024

West Ham have conceded 73 Premier League goals in 2024, matched only by Wolves (74). This is the club’s highest tally in a calendar year since 1976, and they haven’t surpassed it since 1967 when they conceded 85.

4. Brighton’s dropped points against strugglers

Brighton have struggled against bottom-six opposition this season, dropping points in five of their six Premier League matches against these teams (W1-D4-L1). West Ham, currently in 14th, fit this category.

5. Brighton’s London drought

The Seagulls are winless in their last 10 Premier League visits to London (D4-L6). Their most recent victory in the capital was a 3-0 triumph over Arsenal at the Emirates in May 2023.