5 interesting facts ahead of West Ham v Chelsea

Enjoy a statistical preview of West Ham’s Premier League clash with London rivals Chelsea on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. West Ham’s London-heavy start

West Ham are the first team to play their opening five Premier League matches in London since Charlton Athletic in 2006/07. They won’t play a league game outside the capital until November.

2. Potential for West Ham’s unwanted home record

West Ham could lose their first three home games of a Premier League season for the first time in their history.

3. Chelsea’s struggles at London Stadium

Chelsea have only won two of their nine competitive matches at London Stadium. Both of those wins came in the Premier League, the latest being a 1-0 victory in April 2021.

4. Chelsea closing in on a century of goals against West Ham

Chelsea are just one goal away from becoming the fourth club to score 100 Premier League goals against West Ham, joining Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

5. Michail Antonio’s milestone in sight

Michail Antonio is one goal involvement away from becoming the first West Ham player to reach 100 Premier League goal contributions. He hasn’t scored or assisted in his last seven league games.