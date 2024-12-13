5 interesting facts ahead of Wolves v Ipswich

Enjoy a statistical preview of Wolves’ Premier League clash with Ipswich on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Wolves’ defensive struggles

Wolves have conceded 38 Premier League goals this season, seven more than any other side (Southampton follow with 31). Only Sheffield United (41 in 2023/24) and Barnsley (40 in 1997/98) have allowed as many goals after 15 matches in a Premier League campaign.

2. Wolves near record losses in 2024

Wolves have suffered 20 Premier League defeats in 2024, five more than any other club (Brentford and West Ham each have 15). This matches Wolves’ record for most losses in a calendar year, set in 2022. The all-time Premier League record is 26 losses by Ipswich in 1994.

3. Wolves’ historic poor start

With 10 losses in their first 15 league games (W2-D3-L10), Wolves are off to their worst start since the 1985/86 third tier and the 1983/84 top-flight seasons. Both of those campaigns ended in relegation.

4. Set-piece woes for Wolves

Half of Wolves’ 38 goals conceded this season have come from set-piece situations (19). This surpasses the 18 set-piece goals they allowed across the entire 2023/24 season.

5. Contrasting second-half stats

Ipswich have scored just four second-half goals in the Premier League this season, the fewest in the league. In contrast, Wolves have conceded a league-high 21 second-half goals.