5 interesting facts ahead of Wolves v Manchester City

Enjoy a statistical preview of Wolverhampton’s Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Wolves’ tough record against City

Wolves have lost seven of their last eight Premier League matches against Manchester City, with their only win in that stretch being a 2-1 victory at Molineux in September 2023, sealed by Hwang Hee-chan’s goal.

2. City’s unbeaten run

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 30 league matches (W24-D6-L0), equalling their club record, which was set between April 2017 and January 2018.

3. Clean sheet struggles for both sides

Manchester City won their season opener 2-0 at Chelsea but have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six Premier League games. Wolves, meanwhile, are one of four teams yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

4. Haaland’s dominance over Wolves

Erling Haaland is the top Premier League goalscorer against Wolves with eight goals in just four appearances, including a hat-trick and a four-goal haul at the Etihad.

5. City’s recent goalscoring variety

None of Manchester City’s last five Premier League goals have come from Erling Haaland, after the striker had netted eight consecutive goals for the team in the league.