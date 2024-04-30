AC Milan and Napoli lining up swoop for Newcastle, West Ham and Arsenal target

AC Milan and Napoli are reportedly setting their sights on Feyenoord’s standout striker Santiago Gimenez.

TMW reports that the Italian sides are keeping tabs on the striker after his spectacular 21-goal haul from 29 league games this season.

AC Milan, soon to part ways with Olivier Giroud, and Napoli, potentially selling their top scorer Victor Osimhen, are both in the market for a quality forward.

Santiago Gimenez, who also possesses an Italian passport, thus not filling a non-EU slot, could be a strategic fit for both clubs.

The 23-year-old Mexican’s potential transfer fee is estimated around €60 million, a feasible figure for Napoli if they sell Osimhen but a steep investment for Milan, in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Both clubs continue their pursuit, with Milan also eyeing Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee as an alternative.

West Ham, Arsenal and Newcastle United are also reportedly keen on signing Mexican striker Gimenez.