AC Milan ponder move for Man Utd defender

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire might soon be heading to Italy’s Serie A, following hints of a potential transfer move by AC Milan.

Maguire, who has seen limited playtime since Erik ten Hag took over the reins at United, expressed his concerns about being consistently benched.

“If it carries on I am sure myself and the club will sit down and have a chat about things,” Maguire said, emphasizing his desire to play regularly and his unwavering belief in his abilities.

Previously, a £30 million transfer to West Ham was on the horizon for Maguire, but disagreements over severance pay with Manchester United, combined with West Ham’s immediate recruitment needs, saw the deal fall apart.

AC Milan’s interest, as reported by talkSPORT, suggests the Serie A giants are keenly monitoring Maguire’s current situation at Old Trafford. The move to Italy could be favorable for Maguire, mirroring Chris Smalling’s career resurgence in Serie A post his Manchester United exit.

With English colleagues like Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek already in the Milan squad and familiar faces like Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud, Maguire might find AC Milan to be an enticing next step in his football journey.