AC Milan shift their focus to Aston Villa and Newcastle target

AC Milan have set their sights on Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana for the upcoming summer transfer window, following the departure of coach Stefano Pioli and the impending arrival of Paulo Fonseca.

The Rossoneri have shifted their focus to Fofana after abandoning their pursuit of Schalke’s Assan Ouedraogo due to issues with his entourage.

Milan’s director, Geoffrey Moncada, is particularly impressed with Fofana’s physicality and skills in transition, seeing him as an ideal addition to bolster the squad. Monaco is open to selling the midfielder but demands a fee of at least €25 million.

As Milan prepares to bring in four or five new players under Fonseca’s guidance, Youssouf Fofana stands out as a top target.

Juventus have also shown interest in the 24-year-old, but Milan is determined to secure his signature to strengthen their midfield for the new season.

As we reported earlier in May, both Aston Villa and Newcastle United are keen on signing Fofana in the summer transfer window.