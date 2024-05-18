Exclusive: Aston Villa and Newcastle target French midfield star

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have shown strong interest in AS Monaco’s midfield star Youssouf Fofana.

The 24-year-old French international has been attracting attention with his impressive performances in Ligue 1, making him a prime target for Premier League clubs.

Villa and Newcastle are keen to bolster their midfield options, and Youssouf Fofana fits the bill perfectly. With his dynamic playing style and defensive prowess, he has become a key figure for Monaco.

Ontheminute.com understands that despite Manchester United also expressing interest, Villa and Newcastle are stepping up their efforts to secure Fofana’s signature in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Reports suggest that both clubs are preparing to make substantial offers to lure the midfielder to England.

Nottingham Forest failed with an attempt to sign the midfielder last summer.