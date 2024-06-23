Agent reveals Newcastle wonderkid has ‘agreed personal terms’ with unnamed club

Yankuba Minteh has agreed personal terms with an undisclosed club, leaving Newcastle United with a significant decision to make.

According to Chronicle Live, negotiations for the young winger’s transfer began over the weekend. Reports have previously suggested that Everton are closing in on the highly-rated youngster.

Newcastle is seeking a £40 million fee for Minteh ahead of the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) health check deadline on June 30.

Yankuba Minteh‘s agent confirmed the agreement, putting pressure on Newcastle to finalize the sale as they navigate their financial obligations and squad adjustments.

Minteh’s agent Bakary Bojang told Chronicle Live: “It is correct that Newcastle are willing to sell the player if they receive a good offer.

“From our side if Newcastle wants to sell and the sporting project is good we will definitely look at it. We are in communication with some clubs.”

Mr Bojang added later: “I can’t confirm clubs who are in communication with us. We have agreed terms with one of the clubs. So now the rest is with Newcastle.”

Minteh has not only been linked with Everton, but also Roma and Borussia Dortmund have shown an interest, as well as Aston Villa and Liverpool.